Aiming for training

Sgt. Sonia S. Smith, an information technology specialist, coaches Staff Sgt. Joseph L. Black, an ammunition specialist, on the proper firing position for the M17 pistol during a preliminary marksmanship instruction and evaluation class at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 18, 2022. The Soldiers, each assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command conducted the training ahead of a scheduled qualification range.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW