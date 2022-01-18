Sgt. Sonia S. Smith, an information technology specialist assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command is coached on the proper firing position for the M17 pistol during a preliminary marksmanship instruction and evaluation class at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 18, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers conducted the training ahead of a scheduled qualification range.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 05:51
|Photo ID:
|7015317
|VIRIN:
|220118-A-RV385-160
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aiming for training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
