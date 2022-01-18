Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aiming for training [Image 6 of 8]

    Aiming for training

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Master Sgt. Vantha Chhim, a noncommissioned officer in the distribution and integration branch of the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command leads a discussion during an M17 pistol preliminary marksmanship instruction and evaluation class at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 18, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers conducted the training ahead of a scheduled qualification range.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 05:52
    Photo ID: 7015318
    VIRIN: 220118-A-RV385-092
    Resolution: 5422x3615
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aiming for training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aiming for training
    Aiming for training
    Aiming for training
    Aiming for training
    Aiming for training
    Aiming for training
    Aiming for training
    Aiming for training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M17
    pmi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT