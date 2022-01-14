Connecticut's Home Team distribute test kits and masks to stop the spread.

U.S. Army Spc. Joel Gonzalez, left, a motor transport operator assigned to the 1048th Medium Transportation Company, 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard and U.S. Army Spc. Michael DiGiovancarlo, right, military police assigned to the 643rd Military Police Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, unload COVID-19 relief supplies and stack them into piles at the Connecticut Army National Guard Training Center East Haven Rifle Range, East Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 14th, 2022. Multiple units from across the Connecticut National Guard assisted by transporting, organizing and distributing COVID-19 test kits and masks at the point of distribution, or POD. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

