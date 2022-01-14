U.S Army Spc. Georgia Labutis, military police assigned to the 643rd Military Police Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, interacts with local district representatives at the Connecticut Army National Guard Training Center East Haven Rifle Range, East Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 14th, 2022. Labutis assisted in handling the distribution of COVID-19 relief supplies at the point of distribution, or POD, and ensured each town received the proper amount of test kits and masks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 16:21 Photo ID: 7014651 VIRIN: 220114-Z-QC464-1015 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 531.54 KB Location: EAST HAVEN, CT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut's Home Team distribute test kits and masks to stop the spread. [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.