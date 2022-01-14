U.S. Army soldiers from the 192nd Military Police Battalion and 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, unload COVID-19 relief supplies and stack them into piles at the Connecticut Army National Guard Training Center East Haven Rifle Range, East Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 14th, 2022. Each box, pictured here, contained 90 test kits. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 16:21
|Photo ID:
|7014655
|VIRIN:
|220114-Z-QC464-1027
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|632.47 KB
|Location:
|EAST HAVEN, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut's Home Team distribute test kits and masks to stop the spread. [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT