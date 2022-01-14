U.S. Army Sgt. Alexis Uvero, a recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer assigned to the 6th Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, distributes COVID-19 relief supplies to East Haven Board of Education representatives at the Connecticut Army National Guard Training Center East Haven Rifle Range, East Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 14th, 2022. Uvero, like many soldiers part of the COVID relief mission, volunteered to come on orders to help local communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 16:21 Photo ID: 7014654 VIRIN: 220114-Z-QC464-1019 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 709.22 KB Location: EAST HAVEN, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut's Home Team distribute test kits and masks to stop the spread. [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.