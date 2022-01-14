Connecticut's Home Team distribute test kits and masks to stop the spread.

U.S. Army Spc. Joel Gonzalez, front, a motor transport operator assigned to the 1048th Medium Transportation Company, 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard and U.S. Army Spc. Michael DiGiovancarlo, back, military police assigned to the 643rd Military Police Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, unload and organize COVID-19 relief supplies at the Connecticut Army National Guard Training Center East Haven Rifle Range, East Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 14th, 2022. After these soldiers unloaded the supplies, another team would transfer them inside the point of distribution, or POD, to make them ready for distribution to local schools. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

