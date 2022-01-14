Connecticut's Home Team distribute test kits and masks to stop the spread.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Acosta, an air transport specialist assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard, utilizes a forklift to move COVID-19 relief supplies at the Connecticut Army National Guard Training Center East Haven Rifle Range, East Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 14th, 2022. As an air transport specialist, Acosta has been trained to facilitate the movement of supplies and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

