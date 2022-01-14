Connecticut's Home Team distribute test kits and masks to stop the spread.

U.S. Army soldiers from the 192nd Military Police Battalion and 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, unload COVID-19 relief supplies from a truck at the Connecticut Army National Guard Training Center East Haven Rifle Range, East Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 14th, 2022. The supplies consisted of test kits and masks, which were distributed to Connecticut's 2nd Congressional District schools. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

