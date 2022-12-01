U.S. Air Force Col. Hall Sebren Jr., 72nd Air Base Wing commander, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, participates in a training simulator at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022. Sebren is an inspector on the Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award inspection team and inspected the 86th Security Forces Squadron’s innovations and solutions to help train and equip their Airmen with state-of-the-art technologies to defend the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 09:21 Photo ID: 7014026 VIRIN: 220112-F-JM042-1705 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.44 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CINC tour inspects Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.