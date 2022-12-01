Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CINC tour inspects Ramstein

    CINC tour inspects Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Travolis Simmons, 3rd Wing commander, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, watches a display of Agile Combat Employment capabilities at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022. Simmons and other members of the Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award inspection team came to Ramstein to judge the base on multiple criteria including installation security, force development, quality of life and unit morale. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CINC tour inspects Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    CINC
    2022 Commander-in-Chief’s
    CINC 2022

