CINC tour inspects Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Col. Travolis Simmons, center, 3rd Wing commander, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, talks to U.S. Air Force Capt. Stewart Bryant, right, 76th Airlift Squadron crew member, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 13, 2022. Simmons examined the 76 AS’s role in recent operations and how they employ their warfighting capabilities and their ability to project air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

