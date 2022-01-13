U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron, participate in a simulated hostage rescue scenario at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 13, 2022. The 569 USFPS participated in the 2022 Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award inspection by displaying their combat readiness and force development in a simulated hostage rescue scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 09:21
|Photo ID:
|7014024
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-JM042-1332
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CINC tour inspects Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
