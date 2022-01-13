U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron, participate in a simulated hostage rescue scenario at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 13, 2022. The 569 USFPS participated in the 2022 Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award inspection by displaying their combat readiness and force development in a simulated hostage rescue scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 09:21 Photo ID: 7014024 VIRIN: 220113-F-JM042-1332 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.93 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CINC tour inspects Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.