CINC tour inspects Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Col. Travolis Simmons, 3rd Wing commander, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, handles a hawk at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022. Simmons is an inspector for the 2022 Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award and observed Ramstein’s unique way of ensuring the local bird population does not cause damage to aircraft by using birds of prey to keep other fowl away from the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE