Ramstein impresses CINC IEA inspectors

Photo By Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kelly Collier (left), 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kelly Collier (left), 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, gives Col. Gregory S. Beaulieu (right), 633rd Air Base Wing commander, a tour of the Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) classroom at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022. The 86 AMXS has been working to set up an A&P certification program at Ramstein over the past year and after completing the course, Airmen who obtain the A&P license will show that the person has the knowledge and skillset to inspect, maintain and repair an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech) see less | View Image Page

Members from the Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence selection board visited Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12 and 13, 2022.

The distinguished visitors observed units across Ramstein to assess how well the base achieved Department of Defense objectives throughout 2021.

Units across Ramstein shared briefings and demonstrations to showcase the base’s installation security, force development, mission support, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, health, safety, communications, innovation projects, and public relations to a panel of five judges.

“We escorted and showed off what Ramstein has done for the past year and why we deserve the excellence award for our installation,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Anthony, 86th Communications Squadron network operations noncommissioned officer in charge. “It shows how we perform the mission, sometimes with lack of resources and undermanning, and complete day-to-day operations and maximum capacity.”

During the visit, there were five teams with one judge and a few escorts per team. Each team had a category of areas to focus on such as education or readiness.

“They were here to look at how we as a team uphold each of those [objectives] and how we work together to make Ramstein the best installation,” said Col. Elizabeth Hanson, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing vice commander. “They looked at everything the installation does from the 86th [Airlift Wing], to the [521] AMOW, to the 435th [Air Expeditionary Wing], and everything in between with all the connections and partnerships that they have.”

The CINC award winner will receive a $1.2 million prize, a commemorative trophy, flag and a letter from the president.

As one out of two finalists, Ramstein will receive a cash prize to improve quality of life across the base. Fairchild Air Force Base is the other finalist competing for the award.

“Chief Kelley and I couldn’t be prouder of the entire wing and the Kaiserslautern Military Community who helped Ramstein become a finalist once again,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander.

The results of the CINC Installation Excellence award will be released late March.