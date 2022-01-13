Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CINC tour inspects Ramstein

    CINC tour inspects Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Hall Sebren Jr., 72nd Air Base Wing commander, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, uses a driving simulator at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022. Sebren inspected the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron as part of the 2022 Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award and inspected their combat readiness and force development including a driving simulator designed to help Airmen from the 569 USFPS improve their ability to perform traffic stops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, CINC tour inspects Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

