U.S. Air Force Col. Hall Sebren Jr., 72nd Air Base Wing commander, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, uses a driving simulator at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022. Sebren inspected the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron as part of the 2022 Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award and inspected their combat readiness and force development including a driving simulator designed to help Airmen from the 569 USFPS improve their ability to perform traffic stops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 09:21 Photo ID: 7014023 VIRIN: 220113-F-JM042-1641 Resolution: 6048x3364 Size: 4.33 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CINC tour inspects Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.