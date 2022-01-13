A 354th Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and construction equipment operator clears ice from the flight line at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. On Dec. 26, 2021, Interior Alaska was hit by the third largest rainfall on record and a winter anomaly. As soon as the temperature dipped back into the negatives, at least 2 inches of ice enveloped the base’s runway and heavily impeded flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

Date Taken: 01.13.2022
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW's 'groundbreaking' snow removal innovation