Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation

The Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus (FIBA) sits on the ground at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. The FIBA is an innovation initiated by the Eielson Iceman Spark team in collaboration with the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron and 354th MXS in order to effectively remove ice on the base’s flightline. (Courtesy photo)

