Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation [Image 7 of 10]

    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Zietzmann, a 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) aircraft metals technology journeyman, uses plasma hard cutting to cut metal squares on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2022. The Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus is an innovation initiated by the Eielson Iceman Spark team in collaboration with the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron and 354th MXS in order to effectively remove ice on the base’s flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 21:44
    Photo ID: 7012688
    VIRIN: 220110-F-XX992-1006
    Resolution: 5373x3575
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation
    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation
    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation
    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation
    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation
    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation
    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation
    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation
    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation
    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    354th Maintenance Squadron
    Eielson AFB
    Iceman Spark
    Flightling Ice Breaking Apparatus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT