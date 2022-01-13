Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation

A U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) cuts a piece of metal for the Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus (FIBA) on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. The FIBA is an innovation initiated by the Eielson Iceman Spark team in collaboration with the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron and 354th MXS in order to effectively remove ice on the base’s flightline. (Courtesy photo)

