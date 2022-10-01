Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Zietzmann, a 354th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, uses plasma hard cutting to cut metal on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2022. The Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus is an innovation initiated by the Eielson Iceman Spark team in collaboration with the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron and 354th MXS in order to effectively remove ice on the base’s flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

