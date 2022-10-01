U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timothy Oliver, a 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) aircraft metals technology apprentice, welds plow support metal pieces on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2022. The Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus is an innovation initiated by the Eielson Iceman Spark team in collaboration with the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron and 354th MXS in order to effectively remove ice on the base’s flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 21:44 Photo ID: 7012687 VIRIN: 220110-F-XX992-1102 Resolution: 5808x3864 Size: 3.27 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.