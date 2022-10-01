U.S. Air Force Capt. Jake Riley, 9th Airlift Squadron (AS) pilot, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, meets with his flight crew after landing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2022. The 9th AS supports global engagement through direct delivery of time-critical theater deployment assets and ensures combat readiness of Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 17:07 Photo ID: 7008868 VIRIN: 220110-F-CC148-1117 Resolution: 4879x3485 Size: 9.1 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.