Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Ramirez, 9th Airlift Squadron second flight engineer, from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, lowers the ramp of a C-5 Super Galaxy at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2022. The C-5’s primary function is to transport cargo and personnel for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 Location: TAMPA, FL, US