U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tylre LaBreck, 9th Airlift Squadron aircraft loadmaster, from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, inspects a C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft at MacDill AFB, Florida, Jan. 10, 2022. Aircraft loadmasters conduct checks on cargo to ensure safety of personnel and property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
This work, Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
