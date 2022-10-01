Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB [Image 8 of 14]

    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Jaeden Harris, 9th Airlift Squadron student loadmaster, from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, inspects a C-5 Super Galaxy at MacDill AFB, Florida, Jan. 10, 2022. Aircraft loadmasters conduct checks on cargo to ensure safety of personnel and property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 17:07
    Photo ID: 7008862
    VIRIN: 220110-F-CC148-1053
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB
    Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    loadmaster
    Air Mobility Command
    C-5 Super Galaxy
    9th Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT