Airmen assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron perform a pre-flight inspection on a C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2022. The C-5 is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the Air Force’s inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 17:07
|Photo ID:
|7008857
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-CC148-1007
|Resolution:
|5106x3647
|Size:
|10.98 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT