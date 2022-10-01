Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB

Airmen assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron perform a pre-flight inspection on a C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2022. The C-5 is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the Air Force’s inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

