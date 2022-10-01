Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Ramirez, 9th Airlift Squadron second flight engineer, from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, surveys the back of a C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2022. The C-5’s primary function is to transport cargo and personnel for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
