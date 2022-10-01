Dover’s 9th Airlift Squadron visits MacDill AFB

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Thomas, 9th Airlift Squadron (AS) evaluator loadmaster, left, from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, provides guidance to Airman Jaeden Harris, 9th AS student loadmaster, right, during a pre-flight inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2022. Aircraft loadmasters custom load aircraft before any flight and are responsible for properly loading, securing and escorting cargo and passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 Location: TAMPA, FL, US