An F-15E Strike Eagle takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath for daily training operations, Jan. 5, 2022. Aircrew train as often as possible in order to maintain their skills and remain ready for anything that they may run into during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 09:44
|Photo ID:
|7008014
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-WN564-223
|Resolution:
|4743x3156
|Size:
|498.55 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT