A pilot from the 492nd Fighter Squadron waits to enter an F-15E Strike Eagle for daily training operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Jan. 5, 2022. Aircrew train as often as possible in order to maintain their skills and remain ready for anything that they may run into during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 09:44 Photo ID: 7008010 VIRIN: 220105-F-WN564-051 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 863.46 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.