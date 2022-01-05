Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron [Image 5 of 9]

    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A pilot from the 492nd Fighter Squadron waits to enter an F-15E Strike Eagle for daily training operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Jan. 5, 2022. Aircrew train as often as possible in order to maintain their skills and remain ready for anything that they may run into during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 09:44
    Photo ID: 7008010
    VIRIN: 220105-F-WN564-051
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 863.46 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron
    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron
    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron
    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron
    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron
    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron
    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron
    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron
    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    48th Fighter Wing
    492nd Fighter Squadron
    3rd AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT