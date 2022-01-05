Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron

A crew chief from the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron readies himself to marshal out an F-15E Strike Eagle for daily training operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Jan. 5, 2022. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts training operations on a daily basis in order to maintain and improve the readiness of its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 09:44
|Photo ID:
|7008008
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-WN564-040
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|664.4 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
