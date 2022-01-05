A crew chief from the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron readies himself to marshal out an F-15E Strike Eagle for daily training operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Jan. 5, 2022. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts training operations on a daily basis in order to maintain and improve the readiness of its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 09:44 Photo ID: 7008008 VIRIN: 220105-F-WN564-040 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 664.4 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.