An F-15E Strike Eagle pulls out of a low approach and prepares to land at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Jan. 5, 2022. The Strike Eagle is currently the second largest fighter aircraft in the U.S. Air Force’s inventory behind the new F-15EX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 09:44
|Photo ID:
|7008011
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-WN564-111
|Resolution:
|4713x3136
|Size:
|577.61 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
