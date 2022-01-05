Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron [Image 6 of 9]

    Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle pulls out of a low approach and prepares to land at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Jan. 5, 2022. The Strike Eagle is currently the second largest fighter aircraft in the U.S. Air Force’s inventory behind the new F-15EX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    48th Fighter Wing
    492nd Fighter Squadron
    3rd AF

