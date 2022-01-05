U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Milliken, a Crew Chief with the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, observes readings inside of the cockpit of an F-15E Strike Eagle during routine maintenance operations at RAF Lakenheath, Jan. 5, 2022. The 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Is responsible for keeping the 48th Fighter Wing’s Strike Eagle fleet airworthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)
This work, Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS
