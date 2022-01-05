Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron

A member of the 48th Aircraft Maintenance performs routine maintenance underneath an F-15E Strike Eagle as it is readied for takeoff at RAF Lakenheath, Jan. 5, 2022. The 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Is responsible for keeping the 48th Fighter Wing’s Strike Eagle fleet airworthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

