Day by Day with the 492nd Fighter Squadron

Six F-15E Strike Eagles wait on a ramp prior to takeoff at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Jan. 5, 2022. The Strike Eagle has the second highest payload of all fighter aircraft in the U.S. Air Force’s inventory, second only to the F-15EX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

