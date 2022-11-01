220111-N-XR893-0115 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 11, 2022) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Matt Hall, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, cleans the visor of a joint helmet mounted cueing system in a paraloft aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

