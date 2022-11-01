220111-N-XR893-0241 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 11, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Lucia Romero, from Norwalk, California, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, uses an air pressure hose to remove debris from the nose strut of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

