220111-N-GP384-1019 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 11, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Justin Venard, left, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Bobby Santiago, from Smithfield, North Carolina, both assigned to the "Seahawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, install a refueling probe to an E-2D Hawkeye in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

