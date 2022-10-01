/Volumes/media/Photo/2022-PHOJO/B-FOLDER/01 JAN/11/02 Edits/220110-N-PA358-1112.jpg
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7007542
|VIRIN:
|220110-N-PA358-1112
|Resolution:
|5046x3545
|Size:
|785.76 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT