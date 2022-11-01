220111-N-XR893-0034 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 11, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Samuel Cook, from Sheeridan, Arizona, reads the chill water temperature of an air conditioning plant in an air conditioning machinery room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 15:54 Photo ID: 7007548 VIRIN: 220111-N-XR893-0034 Resolution: 5004x3301 Size: 1.08 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.