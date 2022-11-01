220111-N-YP095-1014 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 11, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Kennyth Blaum, from Clarksville, Tennessee, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, reservices a hydraulic fluid reservoir of an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Jan. 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022