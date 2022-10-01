220110-N-PA358-1117 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Gzavel Bolton, from Kansas City, Missouri, signals to a pilot on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 15:54