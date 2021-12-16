Tis the season to be sober

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Alicea, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, provides 86th Maintenance Group Airmen with awareness about the direct impact that alcohol consumption has on various body compositions during a Wet Lab event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. The purpose of the Wet Lab event is to provide awareness to personnel on how the 569 USFPS conducts standard field sobriety tests to determine if people are driving under the influence in order to deter people from drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

