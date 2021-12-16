Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tis the season to be sober [Image 6 of 6]

    Tis the season to be sober

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Alicea, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, provides 86th Maintenance Group Airmen with awareness about the direct impact that alcohol consumption has on various body compositions during a Wet Lab event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. The purpose of the Wet Lab event is to provide awareness to personnel on how the 569 USFPS conducts standard field sobriety tests to determine if people are driving under the influence in order to deter people from drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 08:35
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    DUI
    86th Airlift Wing
    Police
    Ramstein
    86 AW
    RAB

