U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Alicea, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, explains to 86th Maintenance Group Airmen how the portable breathalyzer works to determine if someone is driving under the influence during a Wet Lab event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. The purpose of the Wet Lab event is to demonstrate how 569 USFPS personnel conduct standard field sobriety tests to determine if people are driving under the influence of alcohol to help deter someone from drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 08:35 Photo ID: 7006454 VIRIN: 211216-F-GK375-434 Resolution: 4974x3096 Size: 688.5 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tis the season to be sober [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.