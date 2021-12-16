Tis the season to be sober

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Alicea, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, performs a horizontal gaze nystagmus test on Tech Sgt. Mark Waldschmidt, 86th Maintenance Group quality assurance inspector, during a Wet Lab event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. With an increase of DUIs among personnel, the intent of the Wet Lab event is to spread awareness about the methods used by the 569 USFPS to determine whether someone is driving under the influence to help deter people from drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

