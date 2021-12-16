U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Alicea, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, performs a portable breathalyzer test (PBT) on Senior Airman DeLanie Smith, 86th Maintenance Group maintenance analyst, during a Wet Lab event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. PBTs are one of the standard field sobriety tests that 569 USFPS personnel use to determine if a driver is under the influence of alcohol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 08:35
|Photo ID:
|7006452
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-GK375-1318
|Resolution:
|5287x3453
|Size:
|870.66 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tis the season to be sober [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
