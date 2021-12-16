Tis the season to be sober

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Alicea, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, performs a portable breathalyzer test (PBT) on Senior Airman DeLanie Smith, 86th Maintenance Group maintenance analyst, during a Wet Lab event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. PBTs are one of the standard field sobriety tests that 569 USFPS personnel use to determine if a driver is under the influence of alcohol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

