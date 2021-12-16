Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tis the season to be sober [Image 1 of 6]

    Tis the season to be sober

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Alicea, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, performs a portable breathalyzer test (PBT) on Senior Airman DeLanie Smith, 86th Maintenance Group maintenance analyst, during a Wet Lab event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. PBTs are one of the standard field sobriety tests that 569 USFPS personnel use to determine if a driver is under the influence of alcohol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 08:35
    Photo ID: 7006452
    VIRIN: 211216-F-GK375-1318
    Resolution: 5287x3453
    Size: 870.66 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tis the season to be sober [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tis the season to be sober
    Tis the season to be sober
    Tis the season to be sober
    Tis the season to be sober
    Tis the season to be sober
    Tis the season to be sober

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tis the season to be sober

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DUI
    86th Airlift Wing
    Police
    Ramstein
    86 AW
    RAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT