Tis the season to be sober

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Alicea, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, performs standard field sobriety tests on 86th Maintenance Group Airmen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. The purpose of the Wet Lab event is to show the direct impact of alcohol consumption on various body compositions in order to deter people from drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

