U.S. Air Force Senior Airman DeLanie Smith, 86th Maintenance Group maintenance analyst, performs the walk and turn test during a Wet Lab event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. The walk and turn test is one of the standard field sobriety tests that 569 USFPS personnel perform to determine if someone is driving under the influence of alcohol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 08:35
|Photo ID:
|7006453
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-GK375-387
|Resolution:
|4250x2588
|Size:
|536.31 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tis the season to be sober [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT